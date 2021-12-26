EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to do a character like l did in my play Life Partner on TV' YRKKH's Manjari aka Ami Trivedi on her journey in Theatre, characters she would love to play and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, fans are loving the mom and son Jodi of Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Ami Trivedi and Harshad Chopda in the show. Ami had some intriguing answers to share that you really wouldn't want to miss.

How has Theatre been for you, do you take any ounces from there?

Theatre is like school, It has played a major part in my life. The training comes from there. I have been blessed that I got trained by the best of theatre artists. Understanding the character and its depth comes from Theatre. Talking about Manjari, it is completely different from the characters that I have done earlier, I usually did shows on SAB TV and the characters were more male bashing.

Any of the plays which you think should be closest to your heart?

It is an interesting phase of my life, I am doing a play which is a milestone in Gujarati Theatre the name is Safarjan. And with TV, Yeh Rishta is already in it's 13year again a major achievement to celebrate. I would say that Safarjan is a cinematic experience on stage if I get a chance to perform it anytime soon I highly recommend everyone to watch it once. All my plays have been closest to me and presently Safarjan is ruling the charts.

Any character that you think from you plays should be introduced on Television?

I did this play Life Partner, the character I played was of a girl who was mentally challenged but found the perfect match and it had such a beautiful love story. I would love to play something challenging like that on TV, as you know we don't get to see such roles that often onscreen in daily soaps. This would be a fresh approach to the storylines on TV too.



Currently, Abhimanyu returns home and reveals that he is ready to get married for Manjari's sake. He wouldn't even ask who is the girl, just get married. Harshvardhan is elated to know his decision and decides to approach Aarohi again for marriage. Abhimanyu meets Akshara to give her the major shock of her life. He asks her to dance at his wedding and reveals that henceforth, Akshu will call him Jijaji as he has decided to get married to Aarohi. Akshara is left in tears and unable to react to this news. Will Akshara tell the truth or let him get married for the family's sake?

