Exclusive! I would love to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but I don’t think I can ever Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Resham Prashant

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Resham Prashant is best known for her roles in Nazar and Pasant Aahe Mulgi.

Currently, she is seen in the show Imlie. The actress essays the character of Preeta (baby doll), which is a bit grey and difficult to play.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her bond with the cast and if she is interested in doing a reality show or no.

How is the bond on the sets of the show?

The entire team bonds very well, and we are like family to each other. It's been hardly three months since I have joined the show, but it feels like I have known everyone for so long. We all sit and have lunch together, and the friendship is real.

In the future, would you like to do a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I would love to do a reality show, especially something like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which is a dance-based show where one gets a chance to learn so many dance forms. I would not mind being a part of a singing show. Since childhood, I have been trained to be a singer.

I don’t think I could do a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi as I am afraid of many things, and Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea.

Who is your dream actor?

I would have loved to work with Irfan Khan as there is so much to learn from him. I would love to share screen space with Pankaj Tripathi and Ayushmann Khurrana as they are exceptionally good actors and it would be an honour to work with them.

