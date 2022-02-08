Exclusive! “I would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss again along with Percy as we have done ‘Power couple’ earlier and it was fun and challenging”: Delnaaz Irani

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has worked in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.

Delnaaz also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6, where she was the semi-finalist. The actress played the show with grace and entertained the audience.

Currently, she is seen in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, where she essays the role of Kiran (Golu Bua), and fans are loving her performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked about her thoughts on the show going off – air and she also spoke about her future projects.

The show is going off–air. What are your thoughts about it?

I would miss everything from the show especially the crew members and my co-stars who became family to me. There are very few production houses that make actors feel at home. The best part of the show is the kind of bonding the entire team shared, and it was the USP of the show. Whenever we had free time we shot for reels and that was so much fun to do. We all used to have lunch together and it was so special, I am blessed that from the show I have made true bonds that will last with me forever.

What is the one characteristic of Kiran (Goli) that you would like to keep to yourself for life?

I think Goli was a very straightforward person she would say things very bluntly on the face and she doesn’t believe in talking from the back. But in my real life, I am a bit diplomatic and I wish I could be as blunt as her in my life too. So that is one quality of hers that I would like to take back home along with me.

What are your future projects?

It’s been an exciting couple of months for me. Since the show is coming to an end I would love to do a reality show again. I would like to participate in Bigg Boss along with Percy as he hasn’t got that much exposure to the entertainment field and we did a reality show together “Power Couple” in which everyone loved us as a couple so that is one thing I am looking at. I would also love to do a television show may be a daily soap or something because I can never say no to television as it's very close to my heart.

