Exclusive! “I would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss, I am doubtful about Khatron Ke Khiladi” - Megha Chakraborty

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The fans loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they have termed them as one of the iconic couples on television.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Megha Chakraborty is the new lead of the show and in no time, she made a place in the audience’s heart with her acting chops and convinced the audience to love her as Imlie.

Fans are loving her chemistry with Karan Vohra.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress revealed that she only wants to play positive roles, but in future, she would love to play a negative one as well because a negative character has many varieties.

She also said that she would love to do a reality show, especially Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is not really sure about the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she would love to entertain her fans through Bigg Boss.

Well, there is no doubt that Megha Chakraborty is doing her best to entertain the audience as Imlie and today, she has a massive fan following. They would love to watch her on a reality show.

