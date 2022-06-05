EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore Comedy and Historicals on television' Pandya Store's Kinshuk Mahajan on genres he is yet to explore, shows he likes and more

I am more keen on doing something historical, I would like mythology as well but my first choice would be Historic shows and then maybe Mythological.
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In a candid conversation with Gombi aka Kinshuk Mahajan, we asked him about his favourite genre, characters he would love to explore and more. Here's what he had to reveal: 

What is that one genre you are yet to explore? 

There are actually two genres, first one is Comedy, I have done comedy in shows but not a comedy show, so that is something I would love to explore. And another is Historic shows, this is something that I haven't explored yet but I am really keen on picking. 

Are you only interested in the facet of only History or Mythology too? 

I am more keen on doing something historical, I would like mythology as well but my first choice would be Historic shows and then maybe Mythological. 

In terms of comedy, what kind of a show you plan to do? 

I can't predict but shows like TMKOC or Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, these are some shows I personally like watching too or something like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai as well, I would love to do something like that or be a part of them. 

Latest Video