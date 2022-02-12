EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore Comedy in OTT' Swaran Ghar's Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary reveals content he would love to explore, hobbies and more

MUMBAI: Rohit Chaudhary has given us some spectacular performances in Naagin 3, Chandrakanta, Qayamat Ki Raat, Brahmarakshas and more. Now, the dapper will soon be back on screens with Swaran Ghar.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shashwat Tripathi and Sandeep Sharma JOIN the cast of Colors' Swaran Ghar

We rang the dapper for an insightful conversation, to know more about him. Rohit had some interesting things to share that you want to note:

Tell us something about your hobbies?

These days we have been exploring hobbies, being in a new city yes I have begun exploring but I love being physically active, the first thing I did here was to enrol myself on a gym to be fit. I love watching new content, I believe it is important to stay updated with what is happening around. I love taking up new skills so currently, I am learning horse-riding, earlier I was practising boxing, every time I am learning something new. I believe knowing everything is important. Every time I am working on something new.

What is your favourite meal?

I love cooking, I cook my meals, I am picky with food so I cook my own meals and now it has turned into a daily exercise. My favourite meal is Tandoori Chicken but I cook Chicken rice every day so it has turned into my favourite meal now. I follow a strict diet to stay in shape. I eat everything except sweets, just that I am not a foodie but I eat all.

What kind of OTT shows you would love to do?

If any OTT platform would be making a comedy show, I would love to be a part of it. Recent content has only been either Dark or Adult, there is hardly any feel-good content or sharp scripts. The last try that they made was with Office but that didn't work as it was expected so I feel it's high time they bring change and more comedy content too. I would love to explore that.

Indeed, the show is along the lines of Baghban with a similar vibe of three sons, but none of them was keen on taking up their parent's responsibility, while the parents are now firm on their decision to divorce such children and live peacefully without them. The concept is quite fresh on Television, it has already intrigued the viewers with its first promo. We can't wait to see what the show has to offer. The show is all set to go on floors from the 28th of February, 8:30 PM.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Chaudhary has been ROPED in Colors' Swaran Ghar

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

