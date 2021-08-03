EXCLUSIVE! I would love to increase my role as Purab; being nice is alright but he should have a bright side as well: Kumkum Bhagya actor Vin Rana

MUMBAI: Vin Rana is an integral part of Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV.

The actor has been working very hard for the show and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we asked Vin about his contribution in the show. We asked Vin that if there is one attribute of the character that he could change if given a chance, what would it be.

Vin said, “I would increase Purab’s role. The one thing is what I think is Purab is very nice, and his advantage is being taken. Being nice is good but I think Alia took advantage of him a lot of times. He gave her a lot of chances but she didn’t understand. I think he should not be this nice, he should have a bright side as well.”

Well said Vin! (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Zee Comedy Show has given me a chance to explore new characters: Chitrashi Rawat)

The current track of Kumkum Bhagya is very interesting. Pragya has come from abroad to seek revenge on Abhi and the Mehra family. Finally, Pragya meets Abhi and tells him she is back to destroy him and seek revenge.

In the previous episode, Prachi and Ranbir have finally come to the Kohli house. They will begin a new life there along with Rhea and Sid. Ranbir’s dadi says it’s time to hand over the keys to the daughter-in-law of the house, which is either Rhea or Prachi.