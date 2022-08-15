EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to learn baking cakes' Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant's fitness mantra and cooking diaries will surely leave you awestruck

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karishma Sawant has been a part of the cabin crew before entering the showbiz world, the actress spoke to Tellychakkar about her cabin crew days, cooking diaries and more.

What is your fitness mantra?

Avoid too oily food whenever you can. Eat home made food, there is nothing more nutritious and balanced than it. Avoiding fried food or too much junk is enough to have a healthy lifestyle. If you want to lose weight, diets are good but you cannot follow it for long, whenever I feel like I am gaining then I would minimize the portion of food I am eating and masalas from outside, the extras are what I will not eat and a little bit of exercise is enough. Walk, dance, gym, yoga is best. You need to keep working, not sitting idle, just being active is good enough.

What is your favourite food or comfort food?

I like bland food in junk, I would eat Pizza, breads and all. I am more of a bread cheese person. When it comes to homemade food, I love Chicken and Rajma. My mom makes amazing food and she has a page too, I had made it to keep it as a memory and I used to click pictures of all the dishes and put.

Do you know how to cook?

It's sad that I can't cook Chai properly, my mom has really pampered me but my sister covers up for that. I often tell her to do something and it's done. I know she is there helping my mom, when she's tired I will be up for helping.

Which is that one household chore that you hate?

When I was in Banglore in my training days, I was staying alone, it was just for three months and I took a transfer and came back home but there, I knew nothing to do, there was this washing machine for clothes but I used to take help from people to even turning the machine on and I used to clumsily pick up those wet clothes and go to the terrace to dry them. I used to cry doing that, I think that is one household chore that I really hate doing.

What would you learn to cook first?

When I was in Delhi for my training, I used to not like my cook's chole as he used to put haldi in it and I was missing my mom's chole so I actually called her and asked her to teach me. With my cook's help somehow, I managed to make chole. I feel when you are put in such a situation, I will know my responsibilities. Now, if I learn then I would love to learn baking cakes. It looks like a therapy.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would wear a backless blouse with a black saree on a date' Yeh Rishta's Karishma Sawant is the perfect fashionista to be followed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.