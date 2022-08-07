Exclusive! I would love to pair and romance with Fawad Khan: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Juhi Singh Bajwa aka Riddhima

We got in touch with Juhi Singh Bajwa aka Riddhima who revealed to us the wish list she wants to fulfill.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 00:36
Juhi Singh Bajwa

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts but reportedly the show is going off-air due to certain reasons.

Also read: Exclusive! I am hugely inspired by Irrfan Khan and Amrish Puri sir: Varun Sharma aka Agastya of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

What are your dreams? What would you love to do after this show?

Many things are on my plate and I will be doing anything which comes on my plate. There are many things to explore like serials, films, web series and so on.

What kinds of roles would you love to do?

I want to do such roles which challenge my potential. I have to do the role which is extraordinary though it will be the protagonist or negative lead. I want to do roles that are strong enough.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Exclusive! Gehna’s re-marriage to have this MAJOR TWIST AHEAD!

Who would you love to work with?

Director-wise I would love to collaborate with everyone, but I would love to pair and romance with Fawad Khan.

Good Luck, Juhi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video