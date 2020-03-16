EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to pair with Shilpa Shinde in the show' Niti Taylor gets candid about her excitement on participating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, her family's reaction and more

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

Niti Taylor

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! "My biggest challenge on the show is that I have come here without any experience as compared to others," says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up on the challenges and journey on Jhalak

Niti Taylor has been the most adored actress with her character Nandini and now she is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, in an exclusive conversation with the actress, she revealed the excitement, her family's reaction and more. Check it out: 

How excited are you to be a part of Jhalak?

I am super excited because this has been a dream for me, when I got a call, instantly I said yes and the next thing you know I was a part of it. So, I am quite excited and very nervous. 

What can fans expect from you in the show? What was your family's reaction?

They will see me outside of the reels and you will know me as Niti Taylor, I am hopeful that they will love me for this. My family is indeed my biggest cheerleaders, they have been extremely excited about me entering the show and they are constantly checking for new updates online on all the portals about me. 

How challenging is to perform in front of Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar? Who from the contestants would you want to pair up with?

It is going to be difficult as they have set a benchmark and there are great competitors, and they all are so good and popular, so competing with them and standing with them is already great. I would love to pair up with Shilpa ma'am, we would make a great entertaining Jodi. 

Also read: AWW! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with his Anupamaa co-star after a long time and we can't contain our excitement

Latest Video