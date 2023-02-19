Exclusive! “I would love to play a female lead in a big banner movie": Social media star and Meet actor Prachi Kadam talks about her acting process, dream roles and role models

MUMBAI:Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.

She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and social media influencer. She started her career through the short video app platform TikTok and gained huge popularity through her work.

After the ban of the app, she started uploading her content on Instagram and YouTube and enjoys great popularity.

She has also acted in many popular Hindi and Marathi TV shows and movies. As an actress, she works under some of the most renowned names and appears in some of the biggest, most-watched television series and movies. She has starred in Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 'Taraak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma', 'Fear files', 'Savdhaan India', and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'.

She started her acting career with the Marathi show Devyani. She was also a big part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production Malaal and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. Currently, she stars in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about debuting as a child artist, her journey and more.

As an actor, what is your approach to intense scenes and what is your acting process like?

Sometimes, such scenes are really challenging because you have to create that zone, be it an emotional scenes or a happy one. A recent incident that happened with me was, I played the role of a cancer patient in the Sony Liv original show called Good Bad Girl. I had to kind of bring the essence of the character. My makeup was completely based around that and my physic was supposed to portray that as well, which was very tough but also very essential to my experience as an actor. For some happy scenes, I remember the good happy memories with my family, for some emotional scenes I kind of tapped into the sad moments of my life, which is my personal trick.

Who would you say is your personal inspiration in life?

My first inspiration is my mom, and the way she has worked for me since my childhood. She was there for me, and along the way, she has sacrificed many things. My Dad as well was very supportive of my acting career. The way he has motivated me to chase my dreams, I'll be forever grateful. I want to make them proud, work hard, stay constant and want to become a big star for them.

What are the kind of roles that you would like to do, or roles that you aspire to do?

Currently, I am doing a character on the show Meet on Zee TV. I did some really good projects recently, which I can’t really reveal the details about, but they will be out soon. I would love to play a female lead in a big banner movie. I would love to do some projects based on love stories in my career like Kedarnath and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir again, and this time as a leading heroine, and all the honorable directors, producers like S.S Rajamouli sir and Rohit Shetty sir. I love Dharma, and I hope to do a project with them. My dream is to work with Red Chillies as well.

She is currently seen in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya ki Reet with Ashi Singh in the titular role.

