EXCLUSIVE! I would love to play a SPY, Raghav Rao aka Sai Ketan Rao REVEALS which characters interest him and more

Sai Ketan Rao has transformed from the new face to the heartthrob of the nation with his character Raghav Rao, we got in touch with the charmer and asked him some interesting questions about his dream character and more.

Which is that one character that you would love to do?

I would love to play a spy for once. Apart from that, I feel anything that would really interest me in terms of its prominence and storyline would be a great pick. I am even interested in picking a lover boy, criminal, or even a serial killer.

What is your take on picking characters? Would you go for a specific genre or explore?

I would surely explore, I feel one should keep learning and trying out new characters, rather than sticking to a specific genre while choosing projects.

How interesting is it to know more languages and foray into regional content?

As an actor, I have an upper hand in exploring more and more content. I can do Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu already. If I learn a little bit of Tamil then I can surely do a Tamil film as well, so I feel it is a major advantage to keep growing with a larger plethora of content from all avenues.

