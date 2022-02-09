EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to see what happens to the love triangle in the show' Omi kaka aka Mridul Kumar gets CANDID about the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, bond with his co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

We got in touch with the mischievous kaka of the Chavan family Omkar aka Mridul Kumar to know about his bond, current track and more:

Tanvi, Shafaq and Vihan being the new members of the show, how has it been working with them?

With Shafaq, I have done just one scene but she is doing a great job as Shruti. Tanvi has recently joined and the bond with her has just begun, she's a great actress and a good co-star. Vihan is that one joyous person who brings happiness to everyone on the set. It has been really fun working with them especially Vihan.

Tell us something about your bond with them?

Not just the three, but everyone whether it's Sai, Virat, Pakhi, Samrat, Bhavani, Ashwini, Ninad everyone shares a tight bond. We don't even realise when the day ends working together with so much fun and joy. I feel we are blessed to have such an amazing team.

The show has been on the top stalls, as a viewer what would you love to add to the current track?

In the current track, where Sai has been kidnapped and Virat is away. As an audience I would love to see how the initially formed love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi is there, how would that continue and what would be Omkar's take would be something I would love to see. Let's hope there shall be something interesting soon.

