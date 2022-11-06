Exclusive! I would love to try bitter gourd: Manish Naggdev

MUMBAI: Manish Naggdev is best known for his roles in serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Begusarai, and Udaan.

Manish Naggdev decided to exchange rings with his partner, Malika Juneja (HR manager), at a sundowner party in Goa. The two had a roka ceremony in July 2020 and are all set to get engaged on June 8. The wedding will take place in September.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his food preferences and much more.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

I love Lebanese food and hummus.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

I don’t like to eat ivy gourd.

Which is your favorite food joint?

I love sandwich dosa in Mumbai. In Goa, one must try Solar Lorbo.

Your midnight craving?

I don't have any cravings. I am happy with my protein powder and milk.

Do you have any food allergies?

No, I don't have any food allergies.

One dish that you would want to try someday?

I would love to try bitter gourd someday. It would be interesting to have it.

Any dish that you wouldn't like to cook?

Nothing as such.

Well, Manish has interesting food preferences.

