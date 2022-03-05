Exclusive! I would love to visit Atlantic City and repursue my passion of skating: Kervi Udani aka Kirti of Mithai

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kervi, who is currently seen in the show Mithai, and asked her about her wishlist.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 02:05
Exclusive! I would love to visit Atlantic City and repursue my passion of skating: Kervi Udani aka Kirti of Mithai

MUMBAI: Kervi Udani is best known for her role in the serial Wagle Ki Duniya. 

She is currently seen in Zee TV's show Mithai, where she is essaying the role of Kirti. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her wishlist. She also revealed a lot of secrets. 

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Narasimhaa Yogi and Kervi Udani roped in for Arvind Babbal's upcoming show Mithaai

What are your biggest goals and dreams? 

I would like to make it big as an actress in Bollywood, the South, and Hollywood. I want to balance it with my studies. 

What activities would you like to learn and try out? 

I was always interested in history. Moreover, I would love to try fencing.

Anything you always wanted to do but didn’t get the chance to? 

I wanted to become a foreign-language professor. The other thing I would love to do is skate. I have skated at the state level and won many medals, but I had to leave it mid-way. I would love to go back to it someday. 

Any place or country you want to visit ? 

I would love to visit Atlantic City someday. It's my biggest dream. 

Any special plans for the future? 

Nothing as such. I don’t think or plan so much for the future. I am quite realistic and plan to live in the present. 

What will you do if you have ultimate time, money, and resources? 

I would first appreciate the time I get and would balance work and my family time, as I hardly get time to spend time with them. 

If I had a lot of money, I would open a NGO for the middle class where they can come and ask any sort of help. I would save some for myself and invest the rest. 

If I had resources, I would discuss with the government and pitch things according to the changes that I want. I would like to do something for aqua life. 

Well, we wish that Kervi fulfills her wishlist.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! I am open to doing a reality show, but don’t think I can do Bigg Boss: Television actor Narasimhaa Yogi )

Zee TV mithai Siddharth Debattama Saha Arvind Babbal Aashish Bhardwaj Amita Choksi Sumit Singh Ajit Jha kervi udani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 02:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SHAADI VIBES! The Birlas exude ROYALTY with their new look for #AbhiRaKiShaadi
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Exclusive! Aditi is a girl of today; she does not want kids but pets: Sai Tamhankar on her web series Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. We have seen some beautiful...
Exclusive! I would love to visit Atlantic City and repursue my passion of skating: Kervi Udani aka Kirti of Mithai
MUMBAI: Kervi Udani is best known for her role in the serial Wagle Ki Duniya. She is currently seen in Zee TV's show...
Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Judges on reality shows are fake; more than judging, they put up an act for the audience"
MUMBAI: These days, many reality shows are on air. The audience is hooked to them as the talent on the shows is...
Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Vikram sees Ajit and Swaran’s picture, plans to humiliate them once again
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
FABULOUS! Sania Mirza’s acting skills leave netizens in awe of her; DEETS INSIDE
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video