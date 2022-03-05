Exclusive! I would love to visit Atlantic City and repursue my passion of skating: Kervi Udani aka Kirti of Mithai

MUMBAI: Kervi Udani is best known for her role in the serial Wagle Ki Duniya.

She is currently seen in Zee TV's show Mithai, where she is essaying the role of Kirti.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her wishlist. She also revealed a lot of secrets.

What are your biggest goals and dreams?

I would like to make it big as an actress in Bollywood, the South, and Hollywood. I want to balance it with my studies.

What activities would you like to learn and try out?

I was always interested in history. Moreover, I would love to try fencing.

Anything you always wanted to do but didn’t get the chance to?

I wanted to become a foreign-language professor. The other thing I would love to do is skate. I have skated at the state level and won many medals, but I had to leave it mid-way. I would love to go back to it someday.

Any place or country you want to visit ?

I would love to visit Atlantic City someday. It's my biggest dream.

Any special plans for the future?

Nothing as such. I don’t think or plan so much for the future. I am quite realistic and plan to live in the present.

What will you do if you have ultimate time, money, and resources?

I would first appreciate the time I get and would balance work and my family time, as I hardly get time to spend time with them.

If I had a lot of money, I would open a NGO for the middle class where they can come and ask any sort of help. I would save some for myself and invest the rest.

If I had resources, I would discuss with the government and pitch things according to the changes that I want. I would like to do something for aqua life.

Well, we wish that Kervi fulfills her wishlist.

