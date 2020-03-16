Exclusive! “I would love to work with Rajkumar Rao and Sriram Raghavan someday, they are my dream actor and director,” says Sahil Mehta

MUMBAI: Sahil Mehta is a well-known actor in the field of entertainment. He has been part of many web series and Bollywood movies.

He is best known for his role in 'Tabbar' and he was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. And now, he is all set to play a key role in the movie Rakhsha Bandhan, alongside Akshay Kumar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about views on social media and the dream actor and director her would like to work with.

For every actor, social media is very important. But the platform is a curse and a boon; what’s your take on Social media?

It’s very beneficial and a good thing for us. Especially for an outsider like us, we get to connect with the fans and then we get messages from everyone across the world. The presence is important and one must take it in a positive manner.

Who is your dream actor and director that you would love to work with?

For an actor, every filmmaker is good and in the end the story is important. You never know which director is good, and who would make a good movie. At the end, it all depends on talent and good work. I would like to work with actors like Rajkumar Rao and Sriram Raghavan.

The digital platform is spreading in a huge way, do you think that the digital business will take over the television and Bollywood industry?

I don’t think so, as the OTT content is beneficial as everyone wants work, and with the OTT platform, many actors are getting projects. People would want to watch a movie on the big screen which is 70 mm and the experience is so different! The only positive thing about OTT is that you can watch it anywhere and everywhere.

