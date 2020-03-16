EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to work with Sargun Mehta again as a co-actor' Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on his favorite co-actors, favorites characters and more

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is not only heart touching but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am overwhelmed to work with Ronit sir; there is nobody but Sangita who could nail Swaran' Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on working with his co-stars in Swaran Ghar, coming back to TV and more

In an exclusive conversation with Ajit aka Ajay Chaudhary, we asked him who would he love to work with again,

Which co-actor from your career span would you love to work with again?

I have had a great experience with all my co-actors. Be it Mouni, Sargun and all of them. Sargun is a great actress and she is evolved as an artist. I would love to work with her again. It is so much fun to shoot with her. She is a great actor and a fun person to be with.

You are based in Chandigarh for a while now for the show how has shooting away from home been?

This was also one of the concerns, but when I asked my wife and daughter, they just said yes. Otherwise even the closest sets seem far. For this show, it is just happening. Chandigarh is a great city, all my time is given to the show. This completely seemed that I was destined to do this show and I strongly believe that universe has manifested Swaran Ghar. This totally god's plan.

As Television is changing narratives, what do you think from OTT, what kind of shows could make to television?

There are a lot of shows, people watch shows more on television. They want to see stories going long. Definitely the narratives have changed. Even with Swaran Ghar, their conceptualisation is quite mesmerizing. Now, they are working with alot of sincerity, may be because there are more mediums. I am a part of OTT too and doing shows simultaneously. There isn't much difference in both mediums.

Any character of yours that you would love to do?

Love story my first show with Anurag Basu was my favourite. I adored Phulwa's character ACP Abhay Rai Singh and even Bhaukaal's character that I played. I just wish if any of these get a sequel I would love to play the characters again.

We would love to see him back in his favourite characters isn't it?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have experienced the story in reality and it did affect me' Yug Bedi aka Shashwat Tripathi on agreeing for Swaran Ghar, his character and more

For more exciting updates, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar