Exclusive! “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday; would want to be a part of a reality show in future” - Sagar Parekh

Sagar Parekh essays the role of Samar in the show Anupamaa and he is one of the most loved actors on the show. Tellychakkar got in touch with Sagar and asked him who is his dream director and actor to work with and if is he open to reality shows.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 11:15
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday; would want to be a part of a reality show in future” - Sagar Parek

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

The audience love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The supporting cast is the USP of the serial as every actor aces his performance in the show.

Sagar Parekh entered the show mid-way as Samar and from day one, he made a place in the audience's hearts.

Today, he is a household name and has a massive fan following.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh talks about Anupamaa; says, “I believe in destiny a lot and I feel I was supposed to be a part of the show”

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sagar and asked him who is his dream director and actor to work with and if is he open to reality shows.

In the future, if you were offered any show on OTT, would you take it up or you have any reservations while choosing a role?

Until it doesn’t affect my personal space. I have set certain limitations for me as a human. If it disturbs my mind, I would take the risk to do that. The A-listers choose which role they would love to play. You choose your path and your journey. Say, for example, Kartik Aaryan is a rom and com actor. He doesn’t need to play bold roles. So, I feel if an actor knows where they excel most, destiny would take them to their success.

In future, are you open to any reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss?

I love reality shows. If I get an opportunity, I would love to be a part of a reality show. But not too soon! I want to act as of now.

Do you have any dream actor or director that you would like to work with?

Of course! I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Irani in the future. I love their work. I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday.

Well, the audience love Sagar as Samar and today, he has become a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about some interesting events of his life; says, “If I got to change my name, it would be Samar”

 
 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar Sagar Parekh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
MUMBAI ::Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-...
Saadhika Syal shares her excitement being a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3!
MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have garnered widespread acclaim for their compelling portrayal of Ram and Priya...
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday; would want to be a part of a reality show in future” - Sagar Parekh
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Neil Bhatt Films Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Crucial Sequence Despite In High Fever!
MUMBAI:Ever since the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on aired,it became audiences favorite and also grabbed the...
Exclusive! “One of the most matured characters I've played, learnt a lot from it” - Mikhail Gandhi
MUMBAI:Child actor Mikhail Gandhi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his projects. The actor is...
Must-Read! From his debut in Choti Bahu to his personal life, all you need to know about Vijayendra Kumeria!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  Produced by Cockrow Entertainment...
Recent Stories
Project K
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijayendra Kumeria!
Must-Read! From his debut in Choti Bahu to his personal life, all you need to know about Vijayendra Kumeria!
Jodi Sai
Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!
Jitendra Bohara
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on the working conditions on the sets of Imlie, the actor reveals how he is able to manage his personal and professional life and much more
Ayesha Singh
OMG! Ayesha Singh pens an emotional note for THESE special people, as her journey comes to an end on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Mohit Malik in the lead role.
Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Garvita Sadhwani roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!
Exclusive! “I had very bad experiences in Mumbai, people cheated me for money, I had isolated myself” - Aman Maheshwari
Exclusive! “I had very bad experiences in Mumbai, people cheated me for money, I had isolated myself” - Aman Maheshwari