Exclusive! “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday; would want to be a part of a reality show in future” - Sagar Parekh

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

The audience love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The supporting cast is the USP of the serial as every actor aces his performance in the show.

Sagar Parekh entered the show mid-way as Samar and from day one, he made a place in the audience's hearts.

Today, he is a household name and has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sagar and asked him who is his dream director and actor to work with and if is he open to reality shows.

In the future, if you were offered any show on OTT, would you take it up or you have any reservations while choosing a role?

Until it doesn’t affect my personal space. I have set certain limitations for me as a human. If it disturbs my mind, I would take the risk to do that. The A-listers choose which role they would love to play. You choose your path and your journey. Say, for example, Kartik Aaryan is a rom and com actor. He doesn’t need to play bold roles. So, I feel if an actor knows where they excel most, destiny would take them to their success.

In future, are you open to any reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss?

I love reality shows. If I get an opportunity, I would love to be a part of a reality show. But not too soon! I want to act as of now.

Do you have any dream actor or director that you would like to work with?

Of course! I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Irani in the future. I love their work. I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday.

Well, the audience love Sagar as Samar and today, he has become a household name.

