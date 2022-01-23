EXCLUSIVE! "I would love to work with Suhasi Dhami again' Udaariyaan's Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover REVEALS his favourite co-star, his take on Social Media and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

With Angad aka Karan V Grover's entry, the show has witnessed some massive twists and turns. The major twist was to see Angad in a negative shade. Earlier, fans had mixed emotions but later the change was well justified, we got in touch with the magnificent Maan to know his take on social media, his favourite co-star and more here's what he shared:

Apart from Udaariyaan, Any co-star from your previous shows that you would love to work with again?

Suhasi Dhami, she’s one of my favourites and somebody with who I have a very long-lasting friendship with I would love to work with her again

With the show, your social media presence has become more active, how important do you think the platform has become for an actor?

Honestly, it is very encouraging from the team of Udariyaan, they keep asking me to make reels and hence you see a lot more of them right now and as Angad, I get to dress up very well in the Punjab winters so obviously one is automatically drawn to taking some pictures and posting them.

If given a chance to decide rules for the actors at the workplace, what would be that one thing that needs to be lenient for all the artists?

Time. Time is something which is of the highest value in my opinion. And I would like to maybe come around a work pattern where every actor gets a minimum of a weekly off. And probably gets to work two hours lesser than the obvious 13-14 hour shifts.

