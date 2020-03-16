EXCLUSIVE! 'I would like to perform Chandrakanta and Shanti Devi again if given the opportunity' Pandya Store's Suman aka Kruttika Desai Khan reveals her favourite characters from her career in Television and Theatre

MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

The show is gearing up for some major drama. Fans have adored Suman maa for her stellar performance in the show. She has always been the strong pillar to her family and taken a stand for the wrong. In an exclusive conversation with Kruttika Desai Khan, we asked her about that one character she would love to do again, her take on adaptations and more.

Which character has been your utmost favourite and would love to do again?

I would like to do Chandrakanta again, I enjoyed myself so much with those 4 different roles, there was dancing and action and everything. As a character I would love to do Shanti Devi again from Mere Angne Mein as that taught me a lot in terms of acting. These two are my favourite.

Any character of yours from Theatre that you would love to adapt in Television?

One that I did which already made into film, on I did was miracle worker a play of Helen Keller which was turned into Black. The movie took the liberty of changing the teacher into a man and Amitabh Bachchan played the role while I played that character on stage. It would do great into OTT with few episodes as Daily soap has a different style of writing as it has to extend itself and it keeps changing.

Are you keen on exploring OTT?

I would love to do shows on OTT, when you are doing a daily soap, you barely have time to pick up something else as with OTT and Films you have to give a set amount of time to them that cannot be possible if you have a tv show at continuity. I would love to explore more opportunities there surely.

