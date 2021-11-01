EXCLUSIVE! 'I would like to portray a freedom fighter', Karan Suchak on the characters that interest him, Hobbies and more

MUMBAI: Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has begun to take place in the viewers’ routine bringing a slice of life from Kolkata. The show has Karan Suchak, Ishita Dutta, and Harshad Arora in the lead as Anurag, Kajol, and Arjun. The story revolves around the three.

We got in touch with the dapper and asked him about his thoughts on taking up different characters and platforms, his hobbies and more.

What kinds of characters interest you, and are you looking out for other options, other platforms apart from TV as well?

Apart from TV, it's very, always anything that comes on, the web or anything such, but the characters, or if you say the storyline or the plot that I'm interested in is, is something connected to the British era. I think that we have such a beautiful plot available, like one 50 years they have ruled us, but none of the Web shows has come until now, which shows right from the beginning, how they entered and how they destroyed the Mughals and all that. And right from there until the end, like there can be a beautiful web series that can be made, I don't know what is stopping them. So this is something that will really interest me, and this can be amazing for the entire, you know, the population for, of India.

They can actually come up with something like this, like two or three, back-to-back series or something like the Forgotten Army. In fact, not sure if they can come up with 10 series. They can come up with 10 episodes, each one name, and something like that will definitely interest me. It'll interest each and every actor, I would say they would love to be a part of something that talks about our history. Those are the benchmarks. So we need to create something which creates a benchmark and we should come up with something like that. I feel.

What kind of a character would you pick then?

I would love to do anything in that. I would love to be part of that series just to get connected to a larger audience. I would like to be a part of, any character who is not even known, people must have not even heard about that name also, but I would love to come, present it across through the audience, people remember them and recollect them like, they're making the show called Swaraj. DD channel is making actually it's been funded by central government and they're actually, coming up with these characters, these freedom fighters whose names were never mentioned in history books. So that's pretty interesting actually. So on the web, because people can, they can connect to the larger audience, they should come upon the web.

What is your favourite hobby, something that you wouldn't stay apart from?

Apart from acting, I like creating videos. So always on my off days, I am with my camera either making, editing videos, or something like that. I do have a small vlog channel also on YouTube, which I'm kind of experimenting things with it. So that's creating videos and photography and all that are my hobbies. Apart from that, I would say, I can't say, gyming is my hobby that's everyone's hobby nowadays. So (laughs) I would say, yeah, I will keep it till that, you know, camera and photography and creating videos. It's been a part of my hobby.

