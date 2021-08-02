EXCLUSIVE! I would like Shivani to get a romantic angle in her track: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Yamini Malhotra

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show features Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles. Yamini Malhotra is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we asked Yamini about if there is one thing she would like to change in her character, what would it be?

Yamini shared, “I love the character and nature of Shivani - it is so much like Yamini in real life. Bindaas, fearless, stands up for the right, modern in thinking yet full of values, naughty fun loving and mastikhor.

If given a chance, I would like Shivani to get a romantic angle in her track. I want to have my love story too. All the other characters are in couple. I am the only one who gets singled out. Moreover I am a bit filmy, so I imagine myself being proposed in a lovey-dovey manner, have romantic song being played in the background, have emotional breakup scenes etc. “

In an earlier interview, the young actress was away from the show for two months and shared that the audience was missing her and when she came back, they welcomed her by calling her "Sherni Chavan".

"I was away from the serial and all my fans were messaging me that when will you come back, when are you joining the serial again, and now that I am back, the audience is taking it like my comeback. Since it was a long gap, my look has changed a bit now, actually, it's better than before," she said.