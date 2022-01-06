EXCLUSIVE! 'I would like to show his fun side, Parth is always either serious or not involved actively', Neeraj Goswami gets candid about the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, his take on the character and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

In the current track, we see how Parth rebels against the family and reveals his actual ambitions. Akshara supports his desire to make a career in the Music Industry and this brings a massive twist to the character; we got in touch with the dapper Neeraj Goswami to know his take on the current track, his similarity with the character and more. Check out what he had to share:

Parth unveils his true desire for Music, what was your reaction to the track?

Parth did medicine for his parent's sake and just under that pressure he even worked with them but under all the frustration, when you really don't enjoy the job, he did try but later he quit the job and decided that I would do something that I like and there is satisfaction and a value. He had the dormant desire to make a name in Music, but because of the dominant mother he never brought that desire out. He was a rebel but even submissive to an extent to what the family had expected out of him. With Akshara, he finally finds hope, to chase his dreams he now finds it easy with Akshara's support.

Parth is soon to work with Akshara, what would be his concerns?

Parth has been obedient but after a limit, he is rebellious too. He would listen to everything but he will even retaliate. He may be listening to everyone but he isn't weak as a character. Parth is clear and headstrong, he doesn't get into every fight, and he knows what his battles are. His goal is his career and he isn't bothered about what will people think of his new job, working with Akshara is the hope here and he would be diligent with his work.

Which is that one quality of Parth that you resonate with?

I like his rebellion, he knows when to get stern and flexible with his decisions. He is clear with his goals and that is something that is similar between Neeraj and Parth.

What would you like to add to your character?

I would like to show his fun side, Parth is always either serious or not involved actively, so if I were to add something, then I would show him more involved in every emotion and scene.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

