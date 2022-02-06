Exclusive! I would like to try my hand at a psychological thriller; playing such a role is challenging: Anant Mahadevan

MUMBAI: Anant Mahadevan is a huge name in the world of entertainment. He has done many television shows and Bollywood movies.

He is best known for his roles in movies like Baazigar, Khiladi, and Aksar.

These days, the veteran actor is in the news as he would soon be seen in the web series First Second Chance that will stream on Hotstar.

It also has Renuka Shahane, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about what made him say yes to the project and what types of roles he would like to play in the future.

What made you say yes to the project and your character?

It is not a common story to begin with. If one forgets something and they need to get back to that, it difficult to take decisions. I thought the script and the character are different. Hence, I said “yes.”

What is the one thing you see before you sign up for a character?

I want the character to be very challenging and at times complicated as I don’t like characters that do not have layers. The role should be something different from what I have played before. But thankfully, after my role in Scam, people have been looking at me differently, and I am getting very challenging and meaningful roles and not clichéd ones. The times have changed, and so many good roles are being written for actors.

What types of characters or genres would you want to explore?

I would like to try my hand at a psychological thriller where the role is very challenging, for example, a bipolar person. At first, people doesn’t know you are one, and you need to act normal. Then, slowly you bring out the symptoms. That’s very challenging to play. It should be a well-written character.

