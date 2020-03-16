Exclusive! I wouldn’t be able to do a show like Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi as I am a very adventurous person: Vishal Solanki of Parineetii

MUMBAI: “Parineetii” launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has got a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

Vishal is a popular actor and has done many Gujarati films and Hindi shows including Kumkum Bhagya.

He has just entered Parineeti. The actor plays a negative role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his bond with his co-stars and if he would ever do a reality show or not.

How is your bond with your co-stars on the sets of the show?

The bond with everyone is very good, Aanchal Sahu, who essays the role of Pari, is like my sister and we share a great bond with each other. Tanvi is also very down to earth and a lovely human being. But my director is the best, and he is so hardworking and supportive. I salute him for the person that he is. He treats everyone comfortably, and today, I feel like a trained actor as I was directed by one of the best directors on television.

Are you open to doing any reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss?

Oh yes! I would love to do a show like Kharon Ke Khiladi as I feel I am adventurous and would like to face my fears on the show. I don’t think I would be able to do a show like Bigg Boss because it’s not my cup of tea as I would play from the heart and not get into the politics of the game.

What are your views of the digital platform taking over television and Bollywood?

The audience has become very smart and they want everything to be realistic. That’s what web series offer to the people. Because of the lockdown, web series got a lot of mileage and content took over, but the television clan would remain as the homemakers prefer it, whereas the culture of going to the theatre and watching a movie would never stop as that what a family outing is all about at times.

