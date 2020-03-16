EXCLUSIVE! 'I wouldn't do any task and bring the trophy home but that's not possible' Aneri Vajani on tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, bonding with Rohit Shetty and more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts. The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Aneri Vajani, we asked her about the tasks, Rohit Shetty and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

Is there any task that you really wish to do?

If I were to do them, I wouldn't do any task and bring the trophy home but that's not possible. But yes, I will try to do all the tasks and complete them. I wouldn't want to disappoint myself or the fans. Would make the most of this opportunity.

Every season has Rohit Shetty's favourite, what kind of a bond would you share if that happens?

Who would not wish to be his favourite contestant? I would like to go with the flow and hopefully, Rohit Sir's gonna like this side of me. I am okay with anything, everything that he asks me to do would be a learning opportunity.

Who do you think would be a strong contender?

All of them are great, we wouldn't really know until we perform the task. So yes, I am going to go and have fun and do some amazing stunts.

