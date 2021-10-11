EXCLUSIVE! If I wasn’t an actor I would definitely be an IPS officer: Sapna Thakur

MUMBAI: Sapna Thakur is an integral part of Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she opened up about her journey in the industry.

Please tell us about your journey in the industry and your first salary…

I started my journey in 2006 and before becoming an actor I wanted to become an IPS officer because I belong to a police background as my mother was a cop. I worked as a physiotherapist and my first salary was Rs. 1500 per month while I was studying. So that was my first salary.

What is your comfort food on the set of the show?

I like homemade food and I am not very fussy about the food.

Who is your childhood crush?

My childhood crush is Akshay Kumar. I love him since childhood and I love him till now.

If not an actor, which profession would you find yourself into?

If I wasn’t an actor I would definitely be an IPS officer for sure.

Tell us about your best friends from the industry…

My best friend from the industry is Sanjay Gagnani and Siddhant Vir Surryavanshi, we have become very good friends on the set of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. I have a very small circle of friends and I am a family person so I really don’t go out much. Whoever are in my life know how I am and what my struggle is. I am still struggling and I hope I make it big one day. Many people don’t know I am a physiotherapist. I belong to a middle class family and I just have my mother and dad and I have worked hard.

