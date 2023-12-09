Exclusive! “If Lakshmi gets out of the house, the show will only come to an end, so we will see her come into the Oberoi mansion”, Shivani Jha aka Sonia of Bhagyalakshmi talks about the upcoming track and fights with Rishi!

Previously, we saw that Rishi gets suspicious about Vikrant’s family praising him way too much.
SHIVANI

MUMBA:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. 

Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.  

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs this has been an emotional rollercoaster of a journey.

The current track focuses on Rishi and Malishka’s engagement and how Lakshmi is trying to make it happen.

Actress Shivani Jha plays the role of Rishi’s sister, Soniya Oberoi, and has been getting a lot of love for her performance on the show.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress to talk about the current track and what audiences can expect later in the show. 

Talking about the current track she said, “So, my mother Neelam has said that if Laskhmi returns to the Oberpi mansion, she will leave the house and go and I don’t want that, and can’t see that happening and I anyway hate Lakshmi, so I have gotten an opportunity to create a new scene and to show how much I love my mother and hate Lakshmi. So, I am taking my mom’s side, and I fighting to get Lakshmi out of the house and I am trying my best to just Lakshmi out”.

On Soniya and Rishi’s fight, she said, “So, Rishi bhai, just gets emotional whenever he hears Lakshmi’s name and he forgets everyone around him, he doesn't see if his father is around, or his mother or Dadi for that matter, he always loses his temper, so this time he has lashed out on me and he is angry with me, because I’ve said something about Lakshmi but Bua, calms down Soniya and Lakshmi controlled Rishi. So, see Lakshmi is starting fights between a brother and sister, but if Lakshmi gets out of the house, the show will only come to an end, so we will see her come into the Oberoi mansion, but how she does it is still to be seen”.

With Neelam’s exit from the house, will Rishi reconsider his options?

About Author


