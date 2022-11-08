EXCLUSIVE! 'If there is a good opportunity, I would love to debut in Punjabi Cinema' Kanwar Dhillon candidly reveals the best compliment he received to date; his take on Punjabi Industry and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.



In an exclusive conversation with Kanwar Dhillon, we asked him about the best compliment he has received to date, his take on exploring Punjabi Industry and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

What has been your most adored compliment?

I got a lot of compliments from my dad's fans from Punjab that I should try my luck in the Punjabi Industry after seeing me in the Sardar look. Though I wanted a little longer to stay in that Sardaar look that short while as well created a lot of buzzes, I did an episode of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya in 2014 or 2015, in which I had played a Sardar and ever since they have seen that throwback picture they wanted a picture and with Pandya Store, I got to do it again. Since then, mine and my father's well-wishers are asking me to try out Punjabi films and compare me to my father, I feel that was the best compliment that I received.

Do you plan to explore the Punjabi Industry?

My father's lineage and whole life have been based in Punjab, he has been one of the most adored faces in the Punjabi Industry, and he has done a commendable job. There are certain expectations from the Punjab film fraternity and people who are associated with him. They wish to see me there so for that I will have to make my Punjabi fluent a little more finish. If I get a chance to debut there then why not? I would love to take up that opportunity.

Which is your favourite perfume? Do you like mild or strong fragrances?

My no 1 perfume is Paco Rabanne 1 Million. My brother is into perfumes so I get a lot of stock from him. I have one of Paco Rabanne's bottles always in my makeup room and in my house. As my brother sells perfumes, it completely depends, I might go for Paco Rabanne which juicy and strong or I might wear Giorgio Armani or there is Creed Aventus which is a league of its own. Perfume is something that smells different on different people if a fragrance suits me may not smell the same on you. Perfumes smell different on different skins. I like strong perfumes, I would use them usually for my workouts and gym while going out I would wear Paco Rabanne or Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau De Parfum.

