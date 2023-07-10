Exclusive: Ik Kudi Punjab Di actress Rajani Gupta bags Amazon Mini's 'Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Jio Cinema's Illegal 3!

Rajani, who has earlier been seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, Pandya Store and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya will now be seen in some interesting OTT projects. Read on to know more…
Rajani

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with explosive news from the entertainment industry.

It was only recently that we reported that Rajani Gupta will be seen in Zee TV’s upcoming presentation Ik Kudi Punjab Di which will see Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles.

Well, according to the latest news coming to our desk, the actress has bagged some interesting projects in her kitty.

Rajani, who has earlier been seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, Pandya Store and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya will now be seen in some interesting OTT projects. Sources inform us that Gen K Studios is churning out a new webseries for Amazon Mini titled Bahut Heroine Banti Hai. Rajani will play an interesting role in the series.

Along with that, court drama Illegal season 3 is in the making which features Akshay Oberoi, Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra and others. The series will also feature Rajani in a significant role.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television, OTT and Bollywood projects.

Stay tuned to this space for more information on your favourite celebrities and hot scoops from the world of entertainment. 

Exclusive: Ik Kudi Punjab Di actress Rajani Gupta bags Amazon Mini's 'Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Jio Cinema's Illegal 3!
