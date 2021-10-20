EXCLUSIVE! I'm from a very conservative family but my parents were very supportive when I decided to pursue acting: Kumkum Bhagya actress Dolly Sohi

MUMBAI : Dolly Sohi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now.

She is a powerhouse of talent and she is full of positive vibes. Not too social, she does have her set of friends which she holds close to her heart, however, her energy spells magic when she is shooting with her co-actors. Currently, she is a part of Kumkum Bhagya and in an exclusive conversation with Dolly, she shared some of her experience being a part of the industry. (Also Read: Life OK's Kalash to take a leap; Dolly Sohi to enter)

Please share your journey prior to your debut in the TV industry..

I was a student before I came to this industry. I wasn't focused and didn't have any agenda regarding my studies but I was always inclined towards drama and arts. I took a part time job in a STD booth afterwards, and one day I saw an advertisement on Mid-day for modelling, for which I applied. Since I didn't have any portfolio ready, I did that and auditioned for it. Eventually I got selected which kick-started my journey.

How was your reaction when you took your first step towards the Industry and how was your friends and family's reaction?

I'm from a very conservative family but my parents were very supportive. My mom has been the 'pillar of strength' for me. When I went for the auditions, the director wasn't happy with my first screening but he managed to bring out the actress in me because he wanted me for that role. Apparently, the series never aired on TV.

Well said Dolly! (Also Read: Life OK's Kalash to take a leap; Dolly Sohi to enter)