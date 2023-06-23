Exclusive! Imlie actor Indraneel Bhattacharya roped in for Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein post leap

Indraneel was last seen in Star Plus' show Imlie. The actor is roped in to play a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.
Indraneel Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days.

The show is all set for a huge generation leap of 20 years.

There are a lot of speculation about the star cast that is going to be a part of this show post leap.

Apart from the leads, the show's supporting star cast is also going to make an exit which will make entry for new actors.

TellyChakkar is constantly updating you about actors who are going to be a part of the leap in the show.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai once again in a dilemma to choose between Satya and Virat

The recent name added to the star cast is actor Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Indraneel is a well-known name in the television world.

He has appeared in many popular TV shows so far.

The actor will be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about his character yet.

Indraneel was last seen in Star Plus' show Imlie.

The actor has appeared in shows like Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Meher, Kumkum, Sasural Genda Phool and many more.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Humiliating! The goons treat Bhavani inhumanly, everyone’s blood boils in anger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM Star Plus Shaika Films Indraneel Bhattacharya Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam Meher Kumkum Sasural Genda Phool Imlie TellyChakkar
