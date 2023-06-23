Exclusive! Imlie actor Indraneel Bhattacharya roped in for Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein post leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days.

The show is all set for a huge generation leap of 20 years.

There are a lot of speculation about the star cast that is going to be a part of this show post leap.

Apart from the leads, the show's supporting star cast is also going to make an exit which will make entry for new actors.

TellyChakkar is constantly updating you about actors who are going to be a part of the leap in the show.

The recent name added to the star cast is actor Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Indraneel is a well-known name in the television world.

He has appeared in many popular TV shows so far.

The actor will be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about his character yet.

Indraneel was last seen in Star Plus' show Imlie.

The actor has appeared in shows like Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Meher, Kumkum, Sasural Genda Phool and many more.

