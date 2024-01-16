Exclusive! Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show on Shemaroo channel

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Shemaroo channel has been bringing out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time.

Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are ace producers in the world of the entertainment business especially the television industry under their banner “Balaji Telefilms”

They are known for producing shows like Naagin, Pavitra Rishta, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kundali Bhgaya, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kahiin to Hoga etc.

The producers are launching a new show on Shemaroo. The upcoming show will be produced under their banner, Balaji Telefilms.

The shooting of the show has already started and it was reported that Aishwarya Aher has been locked in to play one of the leads in the show.

As per sources, Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat has been roped in for the show.

Now much is known about her character but she would be essaying the role of the negative lead.

Saumya is a well known actress in the entertainment business and she is best known for her roles in serials like Imlie, Pishachini etc.

Well, the show is still in the pre – production stage and soon an official announcement would be made about the show.

