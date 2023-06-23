Exclusive! Imlie fame Astha Agarwal bags Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Astha Agarwal will be essaying a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Astha Agarwal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days.

The show is all set for a huge generation leap of 20 years.

There are a lot of speculation about the star cast that is going to be a part of this show post leap.

Apart from the leads, the show's supporting star cast is also going to make an exit which will make entry for new actors.

TellyChakkar is constantly updating you about actors who are going to be a part of the leap in the show.

The recent name added to the star cast is actress Astha Agarwal.

Astha will be playing a pivotal role in the popular drama series post the leap.

Nothing much is known about Astha's character yet.

Astha will well-known for her roles in shows like Imlie, Katha Ankahee, Chhoti Sardarrni, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Shubhaarambh, Imlie among others. 

How excited are you to see Astha in GHKKPM? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Exclusive! Imlie fame Astha Agarwal bags Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
