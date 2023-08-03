Exclusive! Imlie fame Hetal Yadav opens up about her Women’s Day plans, a habit she maintains as an actor and more, check out

Hetal Yadav is a versatile actress who has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining audiences with her stints in shows like Barrister Babu, Uttaran, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and now in Imlie.
Hetal Yadav getting candid on her habits, Women's Day celebrations and more.

She essays the role of Shivani, who is a doting bua to Atharva. We got in touch with the actress and she spoke in detail while chatting with us.

Here’s what she had to say!

1.       Tell us about that one habit you like to maintain as an actor:

Actually a lot of people are extreme about one thing. But I think, we should balance every bit of something and then you can be a little versatile in whatever you are playing. And fitness, it is definitely there but it is one part of it. I see a lot of actors today, the new generation actors, they are all mostly focused on fitness and need to look slim.

But there is hardly five percent of homework they do on craft, that is what I have felt. As an actor it should be 50-50 and we must concentrate more on becoming a better actor.

2.       We see that Shivani bua has a secret so tell us when will it be revealed and is there going to be a Holi track on the show?

It is not exactly a Holi track but something related to Holi will be there. I cannot reveal that, but the family is going through a lot of trauma. Holi is definitely happening but the Ranas are not celebrating it.

Shivani’s life will have some spotlight too now about who that mystery man is and whom does Shivani keep talking on the phone, but his face is not revealed. It will be revealed soon and how he is connected to Ranas will also be shown.

3.       How do you celebrate Women’s Day and is there a special ritual for today?

 No no, there is no particular ritual for the day. but I do want to take my mom out for dinner, so if I’ll pack up soon I’ll love to take her out. She loves going to temples and all that so I thought I'll start the day by taking her to the temple or wherever she wanted to go. I couldn’t do that but I'll make sure that I take her for dinner tonight.

I want to pamper my mom. On the set too, they celebrated Women’s day; all the direction people, they called for chocolates and roses and all the women were given that.

Exclusive! Imlie fame Hetal Yadav opens up about her Women's Day plans, a habit she maintains as an actor and more
