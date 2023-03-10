Exclusive! Imlie fame Jeetendra Bohara and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yamini Malhotra to be seen in an upcoming OTT project, check out the details

MUMBAI: A lot of new and unique content has been offered to the audiences on various channels and mediums. The rise of OTT has opened the doors not just for new content but also for a lot of actors.

According to sources, Director Amit Dixit is coming up with a new OTT project, named ‘The Writer’. The project is a crime series, based on a modern take on Mahabharat and is speculated to be released on Jio Cinema.

According to speculations, Jeetendra Singh Bohara and Yamini Malhotra are going to be a part of the show where Jeetndra Singh Bohara is going to play the main lead, the character of a cop.

While Jeetendra Singh is known for his amazing performance in both Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yamini Malhotra is known for her acting stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey pyaar Meiin.

