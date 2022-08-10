Exclusive! Imlie fame Neetu Pandey roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show Baazi Ishq Ki

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows have been launched in the television industry and the audience are excited to watch these shows.

Dangal TV is coming up with a new show produced by Inspire Films PVT Ltd, which was earlier known as Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

The show stars Puneett Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari and is titled Baazi Ishq Ki.

Inspire Films PVT Ltd has churned out some of the best TV shows over the years, namely Rang Badalti Odhni, Junoon, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Veera, Sadda Haq and Million Dollar Girl. They are currently bankrolling Rakshabandhan on Dangal TV, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors and Dear Ishq on Hotstar.

As per sources, Imlie fame Neetu Pandey has been roped in for the show.

She would be essaying the character of heroine’s mother and she has begun to shoot for the serial.

The actress has been in the industry for a long time, but the she received popularity and success with her role in Star Plus’ show Imlie, where she played the role of the main male lead Aryan's mother.

She has also been a part of movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, Bhonsle, Phulmania, etc.

Well, the show is excepted to go – on air on the 27th of March 2023, and audience have already given a thumbs up for the promo of the show.

