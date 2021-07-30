EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Sara Porbanderwala to enter ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Uday Pratap Singh and Farhina Parvez bagging Zee TV's Riston Ka Manjha.

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The popular daily soap has witnessed various twists and turns in the story.

Viewers are going to see some high-voltage drama as Preeta will come across a shocking truth of her life. Preeta will find out that she is not pregnant and that she will never be able to conceive. She will be in a big dilemma to confess this truth to the Luthra family.

Meanwhile, we recently saw Mansi Srivastava's entry on the show. The actress is seen as Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's best friend Sonakshi. The show's track will now focus on Sonakshi's wedding.

Apart from that, viewers will see another entry of Sara Porbandarwala on the show.

The actress was last seen in Star Plus's hit show Imlie.

The actress' entry shall bring in more twists and turns to the story.

