Exclusive! Imlie fame Zohaib Siddiqui opens up about the show, his co-stars and more, check out

Imlie has become a pathbreaking show and has had a steady run on television. The show is loved by the audience for its unique plot. While the stars of the show were previously Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, post the generational leap, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra joined in as the new leads.

Zohaib Siddiqui was among the new entries on the show and brought in many twists with this character Dhairya, who turned out to be Atharva’s half brother. Zohaib has been doing a fantastic job as Dhairya on the show and has managed to win the hearts of the fans.

1.How has your experience been working on the show?

So far it’s been a good experience. It's been almost what, two and a half months now and I am really enjoying the process of being Dhairya. It’s been fun and lets us see how the character and the future story unfolds.

2.Was it difficult to get into the accent of your character – Dhairya?

It's never easy. When you start a new character, you have to start your processes, your detailing.. It’s never easy but you need to spend some time thinking about the character and it takes time.. still learning. Day by day, I believe that when you stick to something, you keep improving!

3.Why say ‘Yes’ to the role of Dhairya? What is it about the character that attracted you so much?

When I first got the brief for Dhairya; they said he is a Jaat boy, full of life, he is a hardworking person and consumes around 12 rotis in a meal and he is very strong. He is someone with his own set of rules; he doesn’t discriminate and has a clear set of values.

He has his own thinking and principles in life. All in all, these are characteristics of a positive character and who wouldn’t want to play a positive character. He is a strong headed guy.

