Exclusive! Imlie: Gayatri Soham to enter Star Plus’ show

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s show Imlie is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV right now. The first season starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The second season brought a breath of fresh air and a barrage of new actors. Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up.

As per sources, actor Gayatri Soham is entering the show. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show. She is all set to mark her entry as Rudra’s love interest in the show.

Even though not a lot is known about the character, we are sure that Gayatri will bring up some interesting twists to the show.

Currently on the show, While Imlie stands below a building, a water tank on that building collapses and interestingly, Dhairya jumps in between to hold the water tank from falling on the ground, saving Imlie.

While Imlie gets stunned by this, some men on the roof inform Dhairya that there are some people looking for him

As Imlie hears this, she finds out that this person might be Dhairya and so she asks him the same.

Later, Dhairya jumps down to the ground while Imlie gets stunned seeing him.

