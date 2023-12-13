Exclusive! Imlie has brought me immense fame and recognition: Monica Gupta

MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus is extremely loved for its drama and the big twists and turns that the show keeps introducing us to. Monica Gupta plays a pivotal role in the show and she is seen in a negative role as Imlie’s adoptive mother.

In an exclusive conversation with Monica, she shared details about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with Adrija Roy and what she likes most about her character.

Monica said, “My overall experience has been very good. The atmosphere on the sets and the actors, directors and the entire team is extremely good and that is one of the reasons why this show is successful.”

Talking about her bond with Adrija Roy, she averred, “I started bonding with Adrija right from day one. She listens and is very cooperative. Being from theatre background, we often tend to rehearse the lines and she being a lead performer can have an attitude about not rehearsing as she would have performance pressure as well but she is extremely dedicated. Sai too is very good and well behaved.”

Sharing details about her character, Monica elaborated, “My character is greedy and gets irritated but still she has brought up Imlie. That also shows the goodness in her. I am happy playing this role and I consider myself fortunate because this show has brought me recognition. Just recently I was taking a walk in a garden when a female approached me for a picture. I have been working from many years now, but this show is brought me the much needed fame.”

