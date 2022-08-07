EXCLUSIVE! Imlie nurtures Malini's daughter in Pagdandiya while Malini takes over Bhaskar Times; Aryan to come face to face with Imlie in Pagdandiya

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The upcoming episodes of Imlie are all set to bring a major storm, check it out:

Imlie will be putting an end to the forced Shaadi ritual of Pagdandiya but this time villagers aren’t wrong. A shehri boy was trying to take advantage of the girl. Eventually, Imlie succeeds in saving the girl and banning the ritual. She has now become a stringer of her gao and does P2C for 1-2 min on local news channels where she brings up village key issues. Her camera person is cheeku.

Both bonds really well as cheeku is somewhat Imlie’s childhood version only. Mithi knows the truth but the entire village thinks that cheeku is Imlie’s child only (including cheeku) and they keep hurling insults at her for having a bastard child as there is no father. Imlie and Cheeku take a stand. Aryan on the other side would have become a dry person with no interest in anything, sab chor diya hai. He even sells off 50% of his shares of Bhaskar Times as the place reminds him of Imlie. Malini’s mom (Anu) buys the shares and Malini starts running Bhaskar Times.

Malini ensures that not a single village story/report gets broadcasted or published. Neela-Preeta is on Malini’s side as Malini has promised Preeta that she will get her married to Aryan. Malini will come across the Pagdandiya shaadi ritual story and she fumes in anger and publishes a story showing the village in a bad light. Imlie retaliates from the village and Bhasker Times gets a lot of backlashing.

Aryan wants to figure out the reason but Malini doesn’t take responsibility and blames some unknown reporter in the village which leads to Aryan moving to Pagdandiya to teach the reporter a lesson. Imlie and Aryan face to face after 5 years, in personal and professional loggerheads. Aryan bonds with Cheeku and learns that she stays with Imlie. Mithi covers up by saying she is a distant relative, Aryan blames Imlie for everything, indirectly for the past and directly for ruining Bhasker times, says tumhe naukri se nikalwake jaaungi, no one will take your news anymore and Imlie says that she will not let him stay in the village.

