Exclusive! Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte opens up about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the Telly world. We got in touch with Imlie's Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte and she talked about her show, the character and her experience on a recent scene.

Imlie is a show on StarPlus that is backed by Four Lions Films. It is one of the most popular shows on the channel and has a fantastic star cast to make it a fan favorite. The show recently took a generational leap and while some of the cast was retained, some new actors made it to the family.

Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte is one such talent who became part of the new cast and plays the character of Devika Rana. She is loved in the role as a doting mother and supporting Mother-in-law. Chaitrali has worked in some Marathi plays and some Hindi TV serials like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Piya Albela among other shows.

We got in touch with her and she had some interesting bytes about the show, her bond with co-stars and more:

1.How was your experience working on Imlie?

It was a great experience, given it was a famous show and I was very excited to be part of it. It was the second season and all the hopes were on us, whether it will work or not and definitely there was some pressure but at times, it so happens that we work better under pressure.

It was a great experience all in all working with Imlie, Gul and Four Lions and everyone and I am very happy to be part of the show, I am really enjoying the character and all my co-stars are good.

2. You all shot for a recent scene, where Chini kidnaps the family, and you’ll were tied to the barrels. What was your experience like in that scene?

My God we were dead! Our hands were tied up with ropes to the barrels. So it wasn’t like it was a loose knot, we properly tied and standing there for hours due to multiple shots. During a break, they would loosen the hold so we could sit if we wanted. The first day was tedious. Our hands, entire body, it was aching entirely.

However, at the end of the day, when we see the episode and how it turned out to be, we feel like it was okay and worth it and the audience praises us for the same too. So the pain doesn’t matter but the gain matters a lot.

3. Since you have been working on TV for a long time, what is your favorite genre- Comedy, Drama, Mythology or Historical?

I haven’t done Comedy as of now. I would not consider it as if I have done it apart from a gig years ago. I want to do Comedy. I have done Drama, Historical but I am not very keen on Mytho, since it really drains you up physically, mentally and the attire for Mythological shows, I am not comfortable with those.

I have been approached for Mytho but I was never keen.

So, that was Chaitrali Gupte getting candid with us about the show, her experience and more. She is a warm human being and someone who likes to stay in people’s company and can make them comfortable in her presence.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar