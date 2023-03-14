Exclusive! Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte opens up about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more

Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte is one such talent who became part of the new cast and plays the character of Devika Rana. She is loved in the role as a doting mother and supporting Mother-in-law. Chaitrali has worked in some Marathi plays and some Hindi TV serials like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Piya Albela among other shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 17:10
bond with co-stars and more

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the Telly world. We got in touch with Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte and she talked about her show, the character and her experience on a recent scene.

Also read:  Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself

Imlie is a show on StarPlus that is backed by Four Lions Films. It is one of the most popular shows on the channel and has a fantastic star cast to make it a fan favorite. The show recently took a generational leap and while some of the cast was retained, some new actors made it to the family.

Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte is one such talent who became part of the new cast and plays the character of Devika Rana. She is loved in the role as a doting mother and supporting Mother-in-law. Chaitrali has worked in some Marathi plays and some Hindi TV serials like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Piya Albela among other shows.

We got in touch with her and she had some interesting bytes about the show, her bond with co-stars and more:

1.How was your experience working on Imlie?

It was a great experience, given it was a famous show and I was very excited to be part of it. It was the second season and all the hopes were on us, whether it will work or not and definitely there was some pressure but at times, it so happens that we work better under pressure.

It was a great experience all in all working with Imlie, Gul and Four Lions and everyone and I am very happy to be part of the show, I am really enjoying the character and all my co-stars are good.

2. You all shot for a recent scene, where Chini kidnaps the family, and you’ll were tied to the barrels. What was your experience like in that scene?

My God we were dead! Our hands were tied up with ropes to the barrels. So it wasn’t like it was a loose knot, we properly tied and standing there for hours due to multiple shots. During a break, they would loosen the hold so we could sit if we wanted. The first day was tedious. Our hands, entire body, it was aching entirely.

However, at the end of the day, when we see the episode and how it turned out to be, we feel like it was okay and worth it and the audience praises us for the same too. So the pain doesn’t matter but the gain matters a lot.

3. Since you have been working on TV for a long time, what is your favorite genre- Comedy, Drama, Mythology or Historical?

I haven’t done Comedy as of now. I would not consider it as if I have done it apart from a gig years ago. I want to do Comedy. I have done Drama, Historical but I am not very keen on Mytho, since it really drains you up physically, mentally and the attire for Mythological shows, I am not comfortable with those.

I have been approached for Mytho but I was never keen.

So, that was Chaitrali Gupte getting candid with us about the show, her experience and more. She is a warm human being and someone who likes to stay in people’s company and can make them comfortable in her presence.

Also read:  Whoa! Did Gashmeer Mahajani just hint at his comeback on the Big Screen?

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie exclusive TV news TellyChakkar Devika Rana Chaitrali Gupte Atharva Megha Chakraborty Karan Vohra Hetal Yadav Four Lions Productions StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 17:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
Exclusive! “I believe this is my 2nd inning and I am looking forward to do some great characters” Esha Deol
MUMBAI :Actress Esha Deol is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, the actress is...
Parasite fame Choi Woo Shik opens up about working with BTS singer V in upcoming Prime Video Korean reality series Jinny’s Kitchen
MUMBAI :Prime Video offers an exciting and scrumptious treat for all the K-drama fans in the form of an upcoming...
Exclusive! “Kuchh to Log Kahenge Logon Ka kam hai Kehana, but we are the one industry” Sunil Shetty on the boycott Trend
MUMBAI :Recently during the trailer launch of the upcoming web series Hunters actor Suniel Shetty and the entire team...
Recent Stories
Sunil Shetty on the boycott Trend
Exclusive! “Kuchh to Log Kahenge Logon Ka kam hai Kehana, but we are the one industry” Sunil Shetty on the boycott Trend

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Akshara refuses Abhimanyu
Whoa! Akshara refuses Abhimanyu’s love in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out the fans’ reactions
Shefali Sharma
Sanjog actress Shefali Sharma hints at her upcoming project
HARSH RAJPUT
Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora To Enter Star Plus' Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin