EXCLUSIVE! Imlie's Aaryan aka Fahmaan Khan LOVES cooking some lip-smacking meals, would love to do these interesting characters and more; READ INSIDE

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod.

We have seen Fahmaan in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as a fun-loving boy, Apna Time Bhi Aayega as the disciplined Veer Singh Rajawat and now Aaryan Singh Rathod. We are excited to see what he has to add to the show.

We rang the charmer and asked him about his hobbies, characters he would love to play and more, check out what he had to say:

Well, talking about Fahmaan, what are his hobbies?

I have quite a few. The first is cricket. And calling cricket a hobby would be an understatement. Cricket is love and always will be. As much as I love being on a set, I love being on a cricket field. Besides that I love just being amidst nature, just adoring the beautiful creation of this world. I love going to the mountains. Watching a good show and chilling in my space all by myself is something I love doing too, making myself some lip-smacking meals and having them in front of the television and just being laid back. Oooo that's fun. Running is something that de-stress me, I run out in the open anywhere and everywhere.

As an actor, how would you describe your journey so far?

It's been one hell of a ride and a long way to go. I believe I'm made for the long run and I love to sit back and cherish each and every moments that made me the person I am today. The very difficult times to the times I felt on top of the world I love them all. I enjoy the tough times so that I remember it when you're feeling really good. Each emotion I go through as an actor is felt with sincerity.

Which is that one character that you would like to do at least once?

I have a list of them, I would love to do these characters at least once a Mumbai gangster, a very humble underprivileged person, a very arrogant poor man, a rock star these are a few from the top of my head.

If you were to add any personal touches to your previous characters, which one would it be and what changes would you give?

Veer Singh Rajawat was a guy who had everything you're looking for in a man. But since you're asking me one thing I'd say I would have loved to have helped out rani more in the various mischievous things she did with so much ease.

Well, we are excited to see Fahmaan as Aryan Singh Rathod in the show.

