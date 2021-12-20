EXCLUSIVE! Imlie's Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani to take a break from the show for this REASON

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. With Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

Now the exclusive news is that Gashmeer Mahajani is soon to go on a break for shooting his upcoming film that shall be released on the OTT platform. Well, there were rumours that the actor shall be quitting the show but there are no such statements confirming the news. Fans have loved the actor Aditya on television.

Talking about the current track of the show, Imlie’s new job, and how Aditya is helping her, though the two are still at loggerheads and don’t get along. Narmada and Arpita are not aware of Aryan and Imlie’s presence during their visit to Aditya and Malini’s pre-wedding ritual. Narmada is filled with content when she sees Aryan and Imlie doing pooja together but they are taken by surprise when Imlie introduces her mother-in-law Aparna.

