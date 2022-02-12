News

EXCLUSIVE! Imlie's Jyoti Gauba ENTERS Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has recently launched the Zee TV show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain. The ace film and TV maker who recently bagged the prestigious award for recognition at the Mumbai Halchal Achievers’ Awards, will now start work on a new show for Sony SAB.

By Shruti Sampat
12 Feb 2022 04:02 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world. 

Well, now the exclusive news is that Jyoti Gauba is all set to enter the show. We can't wait to see how the character shall unfold in the show. We are seeing Jyoti in Imlie and her character has always garnered immense appreciation in the show. 

Titled Sab Satrangi the show will be a romantic comedy is what we hear. It was earlier updated that Dashing actor Mohit Kumar of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 fame has bagged the lead role in the show. He will be seen in a very interesting role.

We buzzed Producer Saurabh Tewari but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Sony SAB but did not get a response till we filed the story.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

