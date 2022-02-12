EXCLUSIVE! Imlie's Jyoti Gauba ENTERS Zee TV's Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai

MUMBAI: Zee TV's newly launched show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai is produced by Parin Multimedia. With Akshita Mudgal as Paragi and Hitesh Bhardwaj as Sanjay.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anita Hassanandani INTRODUCES Zee TV's upcoming show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

Well, now the exclusive news is that Jyoti Gauba is all set to enter the show to add spice between Paragi and Sanjay's life. Well, we can't wait to see how the character shall unfold in the show. We are seeing Jyoti in Imlie and her character has always garnered immense appreciation in the show.

We had exclusively spoken to the leads and here's what Akshita had to share,' I wanted to portray that women are not supposed to be bound by societal norms. Paragi has gone through a lot of things too to reach her goal for UPSC so yes that was my thought behind taking up this character to address the biases that we go through in our lives due to the norms and mentality that society possesses. Women can do everything, can handle everything be it from home, family, handling her job and even her child.'

Producer Saurabh Tewary added I would love to add that through the story we aren't projecting that for a girl to move ahead she needs a man. Paragi is not excelling in her life because of Sanjay, she can do it on her own. Sanjay is an example of a society that such men should be a part of the society to encourage women and not demean them.

Currently, in the show, Pramod asks Sanjay who will handle the project if the latter leaves then. Sanjay informs him that he finished the work already. Sushma tells him that it’s Paragi’s training then why he is going. Vinod tells her that Sanjay supporting his wife that’s why. Abhay wishes all the best to Paragi. Aashi gives a gift to Paragi. She also gives the cookies she made for her. Paragi thanks her and hugs her. Then she hugs Sushma saying that she has the right to hug her and the latter also has the right to scold her. She bids bye to everyone and leaves from there.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anita Hassanandani INTRODUCES Zee TV's upcoming show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com