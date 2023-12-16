Exclusive! India Idol contestants lend their voices for Sony Tv show Shrimad Ramayana

There is no doubt that the contestants of Indian Idol are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges and audiences to judge the show. Now as per sources, Indian Idol contestants will be lending their voice for the upcoming show on Sony Tv.
Ramayana

MUMBAI: Many shows are being launched these days on television with complete concepts that are keeping the viewers engaged to the show.

Sony TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for many years.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Sony TV will be launching the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan soon, the show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic.

The show is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tiwari, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre.

Prachi Bansal and Sujay Reu are essaying the leads in the show.

The show is all set to go on air from January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9PM.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The contestants are very talented on the show and it's becoming very difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

Now we have some exclusive news coming in from TellyChakkar and that is  the contestants of Indian Idol are going to lend their voice for the upcoming show and this is going to be special.

As the soulful voices of these contestants would be used in the story of  Shrimad Ramayan.

Well, we are sure that the fans are super excited to see this collaboration as the contestants are super talented.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

