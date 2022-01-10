Exclusive! India’s Best Dancer Season 2 winner Saumya Kamble talks about her fondest memory from the show, reveals her bond with choreographer Vartika, and speaks about the judges

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer did extremely well and topped the BARC charts. It was loved by the audience.

Every contestant on the show was amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, and hip-hop to lyrical breaking and Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants.

After having a successful season 1, the show was back with season 2, which did pretty well and finally got its winner.

Saumya Kamble and her choreographer Vartika Jha were crowned as the winners of India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Saumya and asked her whom she would give credit for this win, her fondest memory on the show, and what she thinks about the judges.

How are you feeling post the win and whom do you credit your victory too?

I am feeling so happy and thrilled after the win and I am on could nine. My parents are also very happy, and the most beautiful moment was the time when my father held the trophy on the stage.

I would like to credit my parents for the win who have supported me and encourage me to do better, the entire India Best Dancer crew who used to push me to do better with each performance, and, of course, the audience, who voted for me and gave their unconditional support and blessings. This wouldn’t be possible without them.

Can you tell us your fondest memory of the show?

Well, all the moments I spent on the show, I will cherish for the rest of my life. But the time when legendary singer Asha Bhosle had come on the show and given me the dance “Natraj” trophy was such a special moment for me. She gave me the name of “Small Helen.” To even be compared to such a legendary dancer was a huge compliment and achievement.

How is was your bond with your choreographer Vartik Jha ?

I used to see Vartika on TV, and my mom used to love the way she performed. She always wanted me to learn dance from her. I never thought I would get selected for India’s Best Dancer Season 2 and get Vartika as my choreographer, but I was the happiest to be trained under her. By god’s grace, dreams do come true.

She is such a lovely teacher and she never shouted at me once also. She was so patient and loving towards me. We both have different styles of dancing but we combined them and performed and gave the best performances that we could. We were a unique pair and were more like sisters than a teacher and student. I have learned a lot from her and will utilize everything in my career ahead.

Which judge were you afraid of and how was your bond with them?

I wasn’t scared of any of the judges because they were always encouraging me and didn’t demotivate me for anything. In the initial episode only, once, we got the score of 26, and that time also, the judges said that I didn’t dance badly, but there were some faults in the choreography.

But then after that, we scored only 30 and never came down. The judges always gave us positive comments and it was lovely to be judged by Geeta Ma'am, Malaika Ma'am, and Terence Sir. I didn’t get scared of anyone as I knew I would perform well and they would appreciate me.

What is your plan post winning the show?

I will concentrate on becoming a well-known choreographer and want to present India internationally in the filed of dance. That’s my aim now and a dream that I need to fulfill.

Well, we wish Sonali all the best for her career and hope she achieves whatever she desires.

