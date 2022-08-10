Exclusive! Indian Idol 13: Veteran Bollywood diva Bindu to grace the show?

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 19:46
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show, became a household name, and also has amassed a huge fan following.

The 12th season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya after Vishal and Neha left midway and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show. Clips from the season going viral and this season continues to be a success as well.

We have seen many celebrity guests on the show, who come on for promotion and engage with the contestants as well, and this week as well, the show will have new guests.

As per sources, Veteran Bollywood Diva Bindu will grace the show. She has been a guest on many seaosns of Indian Idol before as well, the theme as per sources is going to be retro.

Are you excited to see the Bollywood Diva on the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

